Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: The importance of literature
MANILA, Philippines – Harry Potter or Hunger Games?
These books have sold millions of copies worldwide. And while some people think these stories are found only in books, reality has shown us that most stories are not just fiction – they're preparing us for whatever is out there.
In this episode, history teacher Leloy Claudio and Frances Sangil discuss the importance of telling stories to each other and how literature can teach you about empathy and critical thinking. – Rappler.com
