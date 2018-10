Leloy Claudio talks about the pros and cons of democracy and dictatorship

Published 9:30 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Do you think the Philippines should be under a dictatorship? Do you believe that Martial Law was a golden age for our country?

In this episode of Basagan ng Trip, Leloy Claudio discusses the 5 reasons why democracy is better than dictatorship. – Rappler.com