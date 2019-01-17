1
Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: 5 reasons why you should join a debating team
MANILA, Philippines – Does the idea of public speaking scare you? Do you think you have Glossophobia?
In this episode of Basagan Ng Trip, history professor Leloy Claudio gives 5 reasons why you should join a debating society. – Rappler.com
