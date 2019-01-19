The Kahin Prize is given biennially to an 'outstanding scholar of Southeast Asian studies from any discipline or country specialization to recognize distinguished scholarly work on Southeast Asia beyond the author's first book'

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler columnist and "Basagan Ng Trip" host Leloy Claudio has won the George McTavish Kahin Book Prize for 2019 for his book Liberalism and the Postcolony: Thinking the State in 20th Century Philippines.

Claudio's book was published by the National University of Singapore Press, the Kyoto-CSEAS Series on Asian Studies, and the Ateneo University Press.

The Association for Asian Studies says the Kahin Prize is given biennially to an "outstanding scholar of Southeast Asian studies from any discipline or country specialization to recognize distinguished scholarly work on Southeast Asia beyond the author's first book."

Claudio, a history and literature teacher in De La Salle University, released the book in 2017.

The book "traces the role of liberal philosophy" in the building the Philippine nation and primarily draws on the chronicles of the lives and times of Filipino scholars and bureaucrats Camilo Osias, Salvador Araneta, Carlos P. Romulo, and Salvador P. Lopez. – Rappler.com