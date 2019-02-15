Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: Legal reforms in the age of Duterte
MANILA, Philippines – 70% of Filipinos still support the war on drugs because they feel that justice before the court is a useless remedy. People are disenchanted with the speed of the justice system. How do we fix the country's drug problem and the glacial pace of the judicial system?
In this episode of Basagan ng Trip, history teacher Leloy Claudio and lawyer Glenn Tuazon offer solutions that can improve the speed of our judicial system and ways to address the drug problem in a humane way. – Rappler.com
