The 1st quarter of 2019 is about to come to a close. How are your New Year's resolutions going?

Published 7:05 PM, February 28, 2019

Just like many people, history and literature professor Leloy Claudio is making an effort to stick to his New Year's resolutions.

In this episode, he recommends 5 books that may help in achieving one's goals – and not breaking resolutions. – Rappler.com