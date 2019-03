1

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/612F469A6EA84F6BAE882D2B94A4B421/img/1988E676B4E74E838CB540119715B24E/basagan.jpg

Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio: 5 tips for thesis topics

The finish line is in sight. Here are some tips on what it takes to cross it.