Basagan ng Trip host Leloy Claudio talks to First Quarter Storm activists Ed Garcia and Noel Tolentino, and Akbayan's Gio Tingson in this special episode

Published 5:28 PM, August 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The results of the 2019 elections, to some extent, divided the nation.

Some were satisfied as President Rodrigo Duterte had more allies in the Senate and House of Representatives who can help him with his legislative agenda, but some were "disappointed, but not surprised," as they say these lawmakers may jeopardize the independence of Congress, and ultimately, our nation's democracy.

In this special episode of Basagan ng Trip, history and literature professor Leloy Claudio sits down with First Quarter Storm activists Ed Garcia and Noel Tolentino and Akbayan's Gio Tingson as they try to make sense of the country's prospects for democracy. – Rappler.com