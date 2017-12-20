We bring you authentic news. Because you're real.

Published 3:36 PM, December 20, 2017

We are biased.

We are biased for human rights, press freedom and freedom of speech. We are biased for the truth.

We deliver the news through lenses that value social justice, freedom, and democracy.

We strive for free and fearless journalism.

When power insists, "You're either with us or against us," the space for a diversity of voices and ideas shrinks.

When critical questions are simplistically equated with an anti-government agenda, it requires courage to hold decision-makers accountable.

Rappler stands against fake news and disinformation.

We live in an era of paid trolls, fallacious reasoning, leaps in logic, and poisoned wells on social media.

When hate and anger are weaponized, it creates a spiral of silence.

We bring you the news. More importantly, we help you analyze why the news is important.

We don't want to just give you the news; we aim to promote critical thinking, self-reflection, and empathy to encourage informed decision-making.

Real news for real people.

We at Rappler promise uncompromised, credible journalism. – Rappler.com