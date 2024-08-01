[WATCH] 2024 US elections messaging: What’s in a name?

Around a hundred days before the US elections, pop culture and language play an increasingly big role

MANILA, Philippines – “Not smart,” “weird,” and “creepy.” These words are taking center stage in the most high-stakes battle of 2024 – the US elections.

It’s a different electorate from the time Hillary Clinton ran for the White House. Millions of Gen Zs are coming of age to vote in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris, once seen as a wallflower, has been discovered by Gen Zs since pop star Charli XCX tweeted “Kamala IS brat.”

The U.S. elections is happening in a highly divided society torn apart by class, color, and politics. It happens post-January 6, amid the Gaza war, and pessimism about the economy.

Those divides are very much reflected in the contest: A 78 year old rich, white man, who is also a convicted felon, versus a 59-year-old woman of color, who started her career as a prosecutor.

It is said that politics is downstream from culture. What role will pop culture and language play in the US elections?

So what’s in a name? Multimedia producer Cara Oliver whipped up this vertical video.

