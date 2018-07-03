Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Ralf Rivas

Published 10:05 PM, July 03, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Mayor Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija, was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen on Tuesday afternoon, July 3. The Australian basketball team involved in a brawl with Filipino team Gilas Pilipinas leaves the country Tuesday afternoon. Daughter of slain Tanauan mayor Antonio Halili says President Rodrigo Duterte is misinformed. Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says the government is revising its inflation outlook for 2018. Rescuers brace for a long and difficult evacuation for 13 members of a Thai football team. John Lloyd Cruz makes a rare statement on social media calling out Inquirer ‘fake news.’