The musicians are returning to Rappler for a folksy, acoustic set

Published 7:33 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Davey Langit and Noel Cabangon are returning to Rappler Live Jam to talk about their upcoming joint concert, Dreaming of Home.

Davey, who hails from Baguio City, rose to fame in 2006 when he joined the first season of Pinoy Dream Academy. After leaving the show, he started playing gigs all over Metro Manila, writing original music in the process.

He has since released a slew of award-winning songs, including "NGSB (No Girlfriend Since Birth)," and "Paratingin Mo Na Siya," which were both finalists at the PhilPop songwriting competition in 2014 and 2015, as well as "Dalawang Letra," which won the Himig Handog Grand Prize in 2016.

In 2017, Davey released his 13-track album Biyaheng Langit, which carries his most personal song to date, "Idjay," his autobiography in song form.

Noel, who was recently on Live Jam with his group, Buklod, is a respected folk musician, who uses his music to promote Filipino culture and highlight important social realities.

He's made his mark on OPM with iconic Filipino songs like "Kanlungan," "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko," and "Tatsulok."

Aside from his music, he has also done theater, working closely with the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), even playing concerts to raise funds for the organization.

Noel and Davey are coming together in concert at the Music Museum on September 14. Catch them on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, August 16, as they perform some of their hits and talk about their concert. Bookmark this page or head to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com