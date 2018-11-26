1
Robredo slams China for driving away PH media from Panatag | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Vice President Leni Robredo slams China after the Chinese Coast Guard drove away a Filipino TV crew from Panatag Shoal or Scarborough Shoal.
- The intelligence chief of the Pasay City police and the man who confessed to killing a model Grab driver both died after encounter Sunday, November 25.
- U.S. officials briefly closed a border crossing in southern California after hundreds of migrants part of the ‘caravan’ condemned by President Donald Trump, tried to breach a fence from Tijuana Sunday, November 25.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico