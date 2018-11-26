1
PNP deploys SAF after Duterte order vs ‘lawless violence’ | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Teams from the Philippine National Police Special Action Force are deployed and realigned to areas in Samar, Bicol, and Negros island following President Rodrigo Duterte’s new Memorandum Order against lawless violence.
- Malacañang says it will clarify with the Chinese government if prohibiting Philippine media from entering the area is part of its policy.
- Retired Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales makes her voice heard again and says the Philippines 'cannot survive treason from within.'
- Engadget reports three people with tetraplegia, a form of paralysis that affects all four limbs and the torso are able to operate an unmodified tablet with the help of a brain implant.
- The Philippine National Police and ABS-CBN sign a Memorandum of Understanding to allow the use of actual police facilities and equipment in the production of hit show FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico