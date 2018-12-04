1
Mindanao residents slam AFP, PNP recommendation to extend martial law | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Representatives from labor unions and indigenous communities in Mindanao slam the government for wanting to extend martial law in the region.
- The House of Representatives approves a bill granting emergency powers to Transport Secretary Art Tugade to address the worsening traffic.
- Tumblr announces it will begin banning adult content on its service beginning December 17.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico