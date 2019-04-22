Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Luzon | Evening wRap
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Luzon
- Human rights law group calls Oust Duterte plot ‘rubbish'
- 'No obligation' to explain 6-fold increase in wealth, says Sara Duterte
- Ateneo hit for art ampitheater named after Marcos 'dummy'
- Easter blasts at Sri Lanka churches, hotels kill at least 207
- These PH cinemas will screen 'Avengers: Endgame' 24 hours a day during opening week
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
