Rappler sits down with Socioeconomic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon to discuss how the government measures poverty and crafts policy using data

Published 2:15 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The government said poverty in the Philippines has declined significantly.

The number of poor Filipinos went down in the first half of 2018 to 21%, from 27.6% in 2015, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Meanwhile, poverty incidence among Filipino families was estimated at 16.1%, lower than the estimated 22.2% in 2015.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) attributed the improved figures to more available jobs, as well as the success of the conditional cash transfer program.

The PSA said that a family of 5 needs no less than P10,481, on average, to meet both basic food and non-food needs.

But critics claim that the poverty threshold is set too low and the amount is simply unrealistic. (READ: [ANALYSIS] How well are we measuring PH poverty?)

Those who question the government's methodology for coming up with the figures said the low poverty threshold has negative effects on policy-making.

How does the government use these numbers? Is it time to shake up how the government measures poverty in the Philippines?

Socioeconomic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon gives the lowdown on these issues in an interview with Rappler on Wednesday, April 24. – Rappler.com