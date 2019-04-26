‘Go on offensive’ vs EJKs, attacks on free speech – U.N.’s Agnes Callamard | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- U.N.'s Callamard: 'We must go on offensive' vs EJKs, attacks on free speech
- Ex-British Army officer paid P500,000 to watch online abuse of PH kids
- FALSE: Video of De Lima 'partying in Bilibid'
- North Korea's Kim to Putin: U.S. acted in 'bad faith' at Hanoi talks
- WATCH: Taylor Swift releases a new single with Brendon Urie, and the video is a candy-colored dream
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
