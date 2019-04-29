Malacañang offers P10M for arrest of whistleblower Eduardo Acierto | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Malacañang offers P10M for capture of Eduardo Acierto
- After Binay siblings' church fight, Abby tells Junjun to 'end lies'
- 6-year-old killed by stray bullet in Caloocan police operation
- PNP to 'look into' Huawei amid China surveillance fears
- Canceled Cebu Pacific flights from April 28 to 30
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
– Rappler.com
