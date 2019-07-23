5 premium values if you sign up now

Published 10:56 AM, July 23, 2019

Rappler’s exclusive Youtube channel membership perks is here!

Rappler goes the extra mile on our Youtube channel. Now our viewers can go beyond subscribing to the Rappler Youtube channel by being part of the membership circle and enjoy these perks:

Get behind the scenes of podcast recordings Ask reporters questions via live chat Hang out with live jam artists and get a sneak peek of the soundchecks Spend thursday afternoons with us in the rappler newsroom Watch Rappler artists bring our weekly comics and animations to life

For only P129/month, you can be a part of our members' circle and go beyond the news.

Go to our Youtube channel, click JOIN, and sign up now! – Rappler.com