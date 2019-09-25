MANILA, Philippines – Bawal Clan is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The hip-hop collective started out as most bands do: with a group of friends coming together out of a shared love for music.

The group, includes, rappers, DJs, and producers who all come from different backgrounds, but are all working towards the same goal of bringing Filipino hip-hop to the world. They have since released two albums: Paid in Bawal and Nightmare on 66, and have performed in different venues all over the city.

The group is performing on Rappler Live Jam ahead of their show with ASAP Ferg on October 3. Catch their performance on Wednesday, September 25, by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com