Internationally acclaimed theater star Sheila Francisco offered a heartfelt song and message to the families of doctors, nurses, and all other frontliners in the battle against the novel coronavirus who have succumbed to the disease.

In this video, she sings several lines of "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel.

"I don't even know if you can gather together to mourn the loss of your loved ones, and I just offer you my prayers. Hindi kayo nag-iisa (You are not alone). We are all thinking of you as well," Sheila says tearfully in this video she originally posted on her Facebook page, and which she agreed to share with Rappler.

Sheila is well-known for playing the White Witch in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Crustacea the Sea Witch in Little Mermaid, and Warden's Momma in Joseph the Dreamer by Trumpets; Annie Cannon in Silent Sky, and Violet Weston in August: Osage County by Repertory Philippines; as the Empress Dowager Cixi in Singapore Repertory Theatre's Forbidden City; as Bloody Mary in the West End and UK touring productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific; and as Tiya Dely in Ang Huling El Bimbo at Resorts World Manila. – Rappler.com