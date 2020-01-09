MANILA, Philippines – In the timeline of the Traslacion, the Dungaw is just brief – around 20 minutes – but it pulls in one of the biggest crowds in the feast of the Black Nazarene.

In the Dungaw, the image of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel de San Sebastian looks out from the terrace of the San Sebastian Church to the passing Black Nazarene as the Our Father is sung.

In 2019, the Dungaw happened at around 10:40 pm. In 2020, it happened at around 4:30 pm, well before sunset.

During the ceremony, devotees filled the adjacent arteries to the San Sebastian Church, especially Hidalgo Street. Among the devotees who were there were senior citizens who wished for a longer life.

The Manila City Public Information Office estimated that around 2.3 million devotees attended the Traslacion this year.

The Dungaw is considered the penultimate stop of the Traslacion, signaling the beginning of the last stretch for the procession. – Rappler.com