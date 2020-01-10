1
Police general who snatched reporter's phone at Traslacion apologizes | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Southern Metro chief sorry: I mistook GMA reporter as a threat
- U.S. senators to Duterte: Human rights violations must end
- Surigao del Norte court orders arrest of singer Yeng Constantino
- What Liza Soberano, writer Mark Angos have to say on ABS-CBN franchise renewal
- Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan from royal family section of museum
– Rappler.com
