Ito Na ang Bagong Karaniwan

ni Jeff Digma

Ito na ang bagong karaniwan

Tanggapin na natin na hindi na ito kagaya ng dati.



Malapit lang ang kahapon

Madali lang alalahanin sa maghapon

Ganito tayo noon

Pero hindi na magiging ganoon.



Ito na ang bagong karaniwan

Tanggapin na natin na hindi na ito kagaya ng dati.



Mapalad ang nasa ginhawa at rangya

Kumpara sa isang kahig, isang tuka.

’Minulat tayo ng katotohanan

Pinagsalita tayo ng gutom

Pinag-isip tayo ng kalupitan.

Paulit-ulit kong ’tinatanong ang sarili

Ito na ang bagong karaniwan?

Bumangon at mangat’wiran

Tumindig at manindigan.

Ano pa ang dapat isampal sa mukha

Ano pa ang dapat isaksak sa isipan

Ano pa ang dapat tumagos sa puso

Para mahalin ang kapwa tao?



Parang awa mo na, Pilipino

'Wag kang makalilimot.

MANILA, Philippines – Filmmaking enthusiast and Rappler production team member Jeff Digma spent the second week of March in a fevered haze. He went to the emergency room of a nearby hospital and was diagnosed as having a "systemic viral illness." Despite his high fever, he was told he was not sick enough to be tested for COVID-19.

While recuperating at home, Digma conceptualized and edited this short film. He also wrote this poem that serves as the underlying narrative of the video.

It tells the story of the lockdown in Luzon as seen from the eyes of a boy, who watches helplessly as the situation spirals out of control. It speaks of the youth's desperation against a silent enemy. It gives voice to the simmering anger we feel over the callousness and brutality that come with the lockdown. WATCH. – Rappler.com