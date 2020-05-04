PANOORIN: Ito na ba ang bagong karaniwan?
Ito Na ang Bagong Karaniwan
ni Jeff Digma
Ito na ang bagong karaniwan
Tanggapin na natin na hindi na ito kagaya ng dati.
Malapit lang ang kahapon
Madali lang alalahanin sa maghapon
Ganito tayo noon
Pero hindi na magiging ganoon.
Ito na ang bagong karaniwan
Tanggapin na natin na hindi na ito kagaya ng dati.
Mapalad ang nasa ginhawa at rangya
Kumpara sa isang kahig, isang tuka.
’Minulat tayo ng katotohanan
Pinagsalita tayo ng gutom
Pinag-isip tayo ng kalupitan.
Paulit-ulit kong ’tinatanong ang sarili
Ito na ang bagong karaniwan?
Bumangon at mangat’wiran
Tumindig at manindigan.
Ano pa ang dapat isampal sa mukha
Ano pa ang dapat isaksak sa isipan
Ano pa ang dapat tumagos sa puso
Para mahalin ang kapwa tao?
Parang awa mo na, Pilipino
'Wag kang makalilimot.
MANILA, Philippines – Filmmaking enthusiast and Rappler production team member Jeff Digma spent the second week of March in a fevered haze. He went to the emergency room of a nearby hospital and was diagnosed as having a "systemic viral illness." Despite his high fever, he was told he was not sick enough to be tested for COVID-19.
While recuperating at home, Digma conceptualized and edited this short film. He also wrote this poem that serves as the underlying narrative of the video.
It tells the story of the lockdown in Luzon as seen from the eyes of a boy, who watches helplessly as the situation spirals out of control. It speaks of the youth's desperation against a silent enemy. It gives voice to the simmering anger we feel over the callousness and brutality that come with the lockdown. WATCH. – Rappler.com