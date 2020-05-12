1
‘Modified’ ECQ extended in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu City until May 31 | Evening wRap
- Metro Manila, Cebu City, Laguna under 'modified' ECQ until May 31
- Cayetano: Resumption of ABS-CBN hearings ‘does not mean automatic renewal’
- NBI arrests teacher who posted about reward to kill Duterte
- LOOK: Birthday salu-salo for NCRPO chief Sinas amid ECQ
- Hong Kong risks new unrest with China anthem bill – opposition
