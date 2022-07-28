WATCH: Cebu’s Carbon Market vendors share their thoughts on the modernization project

Thousands of vendors are affected by the Carbon Market Modernization project in Cebu City, but the local government made a promise to address this. What do the vendors think of the project? Rappler's John Sitchon reports

CEBU, Philippines – In an attempt to rehabilitate Freedom Park and modernize Carbon Market, the Cebu City government conducted a series of demolitions that has affected at least 8,000 vendors.

The city government promises to accommodate all of the displaced vendors in the new building. But are these assurances enough?

Rappler’s Visayas Bureau goes around Carbon to ask vendors what they think of the P5.5B modernization project.

Watch this report by Cebu correspondent John Sitchon. – Rappler.com

