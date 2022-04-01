Pacquiao: Wasn’t Bongbong tagged in illegal drug issue? | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential bet and Senator Manny Pacquiao says President Rodrigo Duterte was probably hesitant to endorse a candidate for the presidency because it would put his daughter in a tight spot.

President Rodrigo Duterte endorses eight other senatorial candidates who are not included in the lineup of PDP-Laban-Cusi faction.

Top officials of election software provider Smartmatic assure the Commission on Elections or Comelec an alleged security breach did not involve the conduct of the 2022 polls.

The University of the Philippines Diliman University Student Council endorses the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

An Oscars producer says Los Angeles police were on site and ready to arrest actor Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony. – Rappler.com