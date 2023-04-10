Marcos to China re EDCA: No need to worry | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. downplays China’s qualms over additional sites under the Philippines and the US’ Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement or EDCA telling reporters there’s no need to worry as long as no offensive attack takes place.

China’s military simulates precision strikes against Taiwan in a second day of drills around the island on Sunday, April 9. Taiwan’s defense ministry reports multiple air force sorties and says it was monitoring China’s missile forces.

United States President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call for the immediate release of a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges.

Senator Raffy Tulfo files a senate resolution seeking a probe on rude government workers. This, after a viral video of Filipina Cham Tanteras who said she missed her flight because an immigration officer conducted a lengthy interview including asking for her yearbook and graduation photo.

Filipino Runners are in for a treat! Hit South Korean variety show Running Man will be releasing a special episode featuring their latest visit to the Philippines.

Walt Disney Co. unveils plans for three new Star Wars movies, including one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey.

US media reports pop superstar Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have reportedly split after more than six years of dating. Entertainment Tonight breaks the news citing an anonymous source. — Rappler.com