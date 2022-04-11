Spoiled ballot hounds overseas voting | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Comelec warns against unreliable exit polls that are going viral on social media after Filipinos overseas began casting their ballots for the 2022 elections.

Farmers from San Nicolas in San Simon, Pampanga surprise vice presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan during the Manalakaran campaign rally in San Fernando, Pampanga Saturday, April 9.

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is not giving up his dreams for the presidency, no matter what surveys say.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal says on Monday, April 11, Manila time the platform’s top shareholder, Elon Musk, decides not to join its board.

Actor Piolo Pascual announces his support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid in the May 2022 elections. – Rappler.com