Sara Duterte, most trusted gov’t official – poll | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Pulse Asia survey says both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte are ‘trusted by most of the country’s adult population.’

Newly appointed Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. relieves the superintendent of the New Bilibid Prison’s maximum security compound including all prison guards in the area, as part of his internal cleansing program.

The chief of police of Soccsksargen orders a strict policy against domestic violence and marital infidelity, warning law enforcers will face serious consequences if they violate the rules.

Kaladkaren makes history as she becomes the first transgender woman to win best supporting actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival. The comedian bags the award for her role in the comedy Here Comes the Groom, which competed in the festival’s inaugural summer edition.

Korean entertainment outlet Osen reports BLACKPINK’s Lisa will feature in Taeyang’s upcoming album ‘Down To Earth.’ Taeyang’s record label, The Black Label, confirms the news on Wednesday, April 12.

A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetches a record $2.2 million making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown sends fans into a frenzy after posting a photo on Instagram that looks like an engagement announcement.

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande takes to TikTok to address comments about her physical appearance. — Rappler.com