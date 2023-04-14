UP Law tops 2022 Bar exams | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The University of the Philippines College of Law dominates the 2022 Bar Examinations topnotchers. Supreme Court Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa announces 3,992 out of 9,183 examinees passed the examinations.

Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Brigadier General Narciso Domingo is relieved of his post in light of his suspected link to the P6.7 billion shabu scandal.

Local government units in Metro Manila will begin implementing a single ticketing system for erring drivers on May 2.

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers calls on thousands of retrenched overseas Filipino workers waiting for their unpaid labor claims from the Saudi Arabian government, to send an email to a designated address for them to finally receive their salaries.

North Korea says it tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18, to ‘radically promote’ the country’s nuclear counterattack capability.

Former Drake and Josh star Drake Bell has been found ‘safe,’ two days after being reported “missing and endangered” by local police.

Drag Den Philippines and Prime Video announces another season of the local hit drag reality competition is underway! — Rappler.com