Maria Ressa sues Lorraine Badoy | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa files an administrative complaint against communications undersecretary Lorraine Badoy over ‘malicious and defamatory’ posts and articles against the journalist.

Five people are injured after gunshots were fired during an activity of presidential candidate Leody de Guzman with indigenous people leaders in Bukidnon Tuesday, April 19.

Presidential bet Manny Pacquiao wants all candidates to stay the course as Manila Mayor Isko Moreno asks Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the race.

Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao’s first marching order if elected is to knock out corruption, strengthen the economy and provide jobs and housing to Filipinos.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray goes pink in expressing her support for Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan’s 2022 presidential and vice presidential bid. – Rappler.com