Sunken MT Princess Empress still leaking | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says oil continues to leak from the sunken MT Princess Empress as the remaining black oil from the vessel’s tanks has not been siphoned.

Former Negros Oriental Governor Henry Teves admits his driver is a suspected spotter in the killing of a former provincial government employee, ‘Biok’ Diangco. Sherwin Lee Diangco, Biok’s son, identifies the spotter as Juvanie Catubay.

Detained former senator Leila de Lima’s camp opposes the prosecutors’ motion to reopen her case after the judge already set the promulgation for early May. De Lima’s lawyer Boni Tacardon says one of the criminal cases against his client had already been submitted for decision on May 12.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. seemingly downplays the Chinese ambassador’s recent statements advising the Philippines not to side with Taipei if it ‘cares genuinely’ about Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan.

Financial regulators raid SM Entertainment’s headquarters in eastern Seoul on Tuesday, April 18 over stock market manipulation allegations.

Barry star Bill Hader and Beef star Ali Wong are dating again! US Weekly and Entertainment Tonight report the two comedians have rekindled the flame, a few months after they split up in late 2022 after briefly dating.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK goes for a ride with television host James Corden on his viral show segment Carpool Karaoke. In the video, the BLACKPINK girls show off their energy and musical chops as they accompany James on his drive to work. — Rappler.com