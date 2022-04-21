Aika Robredo seeks NBI help over fake lewd video | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Leni Robredo’s eldest daughter Aika Robredo formally seeks the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation Thursday, April 21, over a fabricated lewd video that circulated online.

A large young crowd shows up for Isko Moreno and Aksyon Demokratiko candidates for a concert-rally in Tagbilaran, Bohol on Wednesday, April 20.

Northern Mindanao police seize firearms from the security group of an agricultural company believed to be behind the attack on presidential bet Leody de Guzman’s group in Bukidnon on Tuesday, April 19.

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo says if she wins, the first 100 days of her presidency will be focused on sending a strong message that her administration will realize her vision of a clean government.

Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta declares victory in East Timor’s presidential election. Ramos-Horta on Thursday, April 21, says he secured ‘overwhelming’ support and will now work to foster dialogue and unity. – Rappler.com