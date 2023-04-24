Marcos to new PNP chief: Exercise maximum tolerance | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tells newly-appointed Philippine National Police chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. to be open to public scrutiny and exercise ‘maximum tolerance’ as the new head of the national police.

The Department of Education says schools may shift to remote learning during times of extreme heat as the country experiences a hot dry season.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines and China agree to establish ‘more lines of communication’ to ‘resolve disputes’ after the Chinese Ambassador to Manila sounded like he was threatening Filipinos in Taiwan.

Telco giant Globe defends its use of the emergency cell broadcast system to remind users to register their sim cards noting the alert blast was ‘within acceptable parameters.’ It adds the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council did not object after ‘prior notice.’

The PBA will launch a probe as its players and teams were allegedly offered bribes by a Singaporean businessman to fix games from April to July 2018.

British pop superstar Ed Sheeran faces trial over claims he allegedly copied Marvin Gaye’s song ‘Let’s Get It On’ in his hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and owes a share of the profits as a result.

It’s time to dance the night away, Filipino ONCEs, as K-pop girl group TWICE is coming back to the Philippines! The nine-member act announces additional dates for their fifth world tour READY TO BE, including stops in Southeast Asia and Europe. — Rappler.com