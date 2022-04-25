No more Comelec debates after P14-M debt fiasco | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Comelec cancels its last presidential and vice presidential debates amid a debt fiasco involving its former production partner, Impact Hub Manila.

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo continues to receive support, two weeks before the elections, as Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica declares on Thursday, April 21, he would support Robredo’s presidential bid.

Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay on Monday, April 25, clarifies that his comments about arresting the poll body’s critics are only a ‘warning’ and not a threat.

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeats far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday, April 24, averting a political earthquake for Europe, but also acknowledges dissatisfaction with his first term and says he would seek to make amends.

Actor Jake Cuenca confirms his breakup with Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa. Meanwhile, Kris Aquino says she will be leaving the Philippines soon to get medical treatments abroad. – Rappler.com