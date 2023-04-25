SIM card registration extended | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla announces the SIM card registration has been extended for 90 days from its initial April 26 deadline.

Nine months after taking office and the agriculture portfolio, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his administration still isn’t done ‘fixing’ the Department of Agriculture.

Former secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario is laid to rest, with various Philippines leaders and officials paying tribute to the diplomat.

Newly appointed Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. pledges to be transparent to the media as he highlights the need to gain public trust.

Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee returns onstage to perform with the band a month after being discharged from the hospital due to complications caused by lymphoma.

Ready to see more of Nick and Charlie’s budding romance? Netflix announces the second season of the hit show Heartstopper will premiere on August 3 along with a one-minute behind-the-scenes clip of the cast discussing what to expect in the upcoming season.

Filipino Mobile Legends player-turned-coach Ivan ‘Navi’ Gacho dies on Monday, April 24. His death comes almost exactly a month before his 25th birthday on May 26. — Rappler.com