Supreme Court denies with finality appeals to junk anti-terror law | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Supreme Court upholds with finality most of the anti-terror law. This means Filipinos will have to live with the draconian clauses of the law, under the president they will elect on May 9.

Vice President Leni Robredo’s second eldest daughter Dr. Tricia Robredo asks the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the spread of fake lewd videos of her online.

Elon Musk clinches a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform to the world’s richest person.

Former US president Donald Trump is held in contempt for not producing documents subpoenaed in the state attorney general’s civil probe of his business practices.

Actor Johnny Depp concludes his testimony on Monday, April 25, in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard. Meanwhile, K-pop group EXO member D.O tests positive for COVID-19. – Rappler.com