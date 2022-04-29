Daily wRap
Espinosa retracts De Lima accusations, says he was coerced | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Nina Liu

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Detained alleged Visayas drug lord Kerwin Espinosa retracts all his accusations against opposition senator Leila De Lima.

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo challenges her opponent Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to a one-on-one debate, ten days before the election.

Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay recommends that the poll body’s spokesman and education and information department chief James Jimenez be relieved of his media duties.

British comedian James Corden says on Thursday, April 28 he is leaving The Late Late Show on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities. – Rappler.com

