New US data shows oil spill may have reached Coron, Palawan | The wRap

A new map by a United States science agency shows the oil spill from the sunken oil tanker MT Princess Empress possibly reaching Coron, Palawan.

A joint task force investigating the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo says a ‘longtime bodyguard’ of Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves is in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Imelda Marcos’ name trended Top 12 with nearly 10,000 tweets on Twitter last March 23, with speculations about Imelda’s death reaching 568,700 views as of Saturday, April 1.

Russia assumes charge of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday, April 2, causing fury in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling it ‘an absurd and destructive move.’

Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western film Rust, is sentenced for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily reports Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar-winning Japanese composer famed for his scores for film scores, dies at 71. Sakamoto’s first score was for the 1983 film Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, in which he also played the commandant of a prisoner of war camp, starring alongside David Bowie.

Heads up, ARMYs! Suga of K-pop powerhouse BTS is releasing his first solo album D-Day on April 21. Agency BIGHIT Music says D-Day will delve ‘into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist.’ — Rappler.com