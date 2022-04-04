Pro-Isko group switches support to Robredo | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Volunteer group Ikaw Muna Pilipinas’ (IM Pilipinas) Visayas chapter announces it is shifting support from Isko Moreno to the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo for president.

Presidential candidates on Sunday, April 3, agree that while the proliferation of illegal drugs must be addressed, the violence and deaths that dominated President Rodrigo Duterte’s flagship campaign must be stopped.

A panel of prosecutors in Cagayan de Oro City dismisses seven cyber libel complaints filed against Rappler over a series of reports about preacher and self-proclaimed son of God Apollo Quiboloy, who is wanted by the US FBI for sex trafficking charges.

The door is wide open for pole vault star EJ Obiena to compete in the Southeast Asian Games in May. This after the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) lifts the resolutions that suspended the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and declared its head Philip Juico persona non grata.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist at the Grammy awards Monday, April 4, Manila time. The 19-year-old singer of heartbreak ballad ‘drivers license’ is nominated for the top four Grammys: best new artist and song, record and album of the year. – Rappler.com