DOJ indicts Teves’ bodyguard | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

State prosecutors indict Marvin Miranda, Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves’ longtime bodyguard, over the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

A disaster risk reduction official says there is no visible sign of a “possible” oil spill in Coron, Palawan following the release on April 2 of a US science agency map which showed images using satellite technology.

Former president Donald Trump is charged in court on Tuesday, April 4, with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as prosecutors accuse him of paying two women to suppress their accounts of sexual encounters with him.

Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog replaces Twitter’s blue bird as the social media company’s logo on Monday, April 3 helping the meme coin add as much as $4 billion to its market value.

For the first time since the festival started in 1999, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will have all six of its stages on both weekends streamed live on YouTube.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. Pictures releases a new trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Barbie.

SHINee member Taemin is discharged from mandatory military service on Tuesday, April 4. The 29-year-old singer greets his fans, the SHAWOLs, through a letter posted on SM Entertainment’s official fan platform. — Rappler.com