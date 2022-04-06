‘Turn of the tide’? Robredo camp welcomes lift in survey numbers | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. drops 4 percentage points while Vice President Leni Robredo gains 9 percentage points in Pulse Asia’s latest presidential preference survey.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte still leads the vice presidential race at 56% voter preference rating, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Wednesday, April 6.

Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, April 6, to discuss the need to defend and protect independent media.

Twitter says it will offer Elon Musk a seat on its board of directors. Tesla boss and entrepreneur Musk has amassed a 9% stake in Twitter, making him its largest shareholder.

British singer Ed Sheeran wins a copyright case at the High Court in London Wednesday, April 6, over whether a refrain in his 2017 mega hit ‘Shape Of You’ was lifted from another artist. – Rappler.com