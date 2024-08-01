DOJ: Alice Guo still in the Philippines | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The justice department says Thursday, August 1, Alice Guo, suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, is still in the Philippines.

GMA network addresses sexual assault allegations against two high-ranking creative personnel as posts surface online.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely suggests his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had downplayed her Black heritage.

‘Lack of talent, lazy Olympic champions,’ top gymnast Simone Biles posts on Instagram alongside a photo of her triumphant American teammates.

The horizon still looks bright for Team Philippines as the 2024 Paris Olympics nears the midway mark. – Rappler.com