Dela Rosa: Those ‘willing to kill invaders are more patriotic’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

In defense of his Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps bill, Senator Bato dela Rosa says those willing to kill and die for the country are more patriotic than those just watching on the sidelines.

The Department of Migrant Workers says the Philippines will repatriate the mother of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, the 17-year-old who was mistakenly killed by Navotas policemen on August 2.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admits the financial support the Philippine athletes receive from the government is ‘not commensurate’ to the honor and hard work they deliver.

The World Health Organization classifies the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a ‘variant of interest’ but says it does not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Scientists say Antarctic sea ice fell to record lows this year, as a result of rising global temperatures.

The Hollywood writers’ strike marks 100 days on Wednesday, August 9, with no progress in contract talks with studios.

Just a month after releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift announces the release date for the re-recorded version of her fifth studio album 1989 on October 27. — Rappler.com