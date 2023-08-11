Jemboy Baltazar died of brain injury, drowning | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun says Jemboy Baltazar, the 17-year-old killed by police in Navotas City, died due to brain injuries caused by a gunshot with drowning as a ‘contributory cause.’

The Department of Budget and Management justifies the Marcos administration’s proposed travel budget for 2024 as it faces scrutiny.

The Department of Education launches its ‘Matatag’ revised K-10 curriculum. The revised curriculum reduces the number of learning areas for students to focus on foundational skills and will now focus on five areas.

The Philippines considers refurbishing the decades old ship BRP Sierra Madre, in order to strengthen its hold on the disputed Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The Supreme Court says parents, guardians, and adults imposing degrading punishment causing humiliation and fear in a child can be held liable for child abuse.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei, detained in China on national security charges, describes how she is able to stand in sunlight for just 10 hours in a year in a ‘love letter’ home.

Kris Aquino says she is ‘finally on the path to remission.’ On Thursday, August 10, Kris shares photos of her undergoing medical treatments saying it has been 17 months since she was diagnosed with Churg-Strauss syndrome. — Rappler.com