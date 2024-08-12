Marcos calls China’s actions ‘illegal and reckless’ | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines criticizes China’s air force after two of its planes dropped flares in the path of a Philippine aircraft over Scarborough Shoal on Thursday, August 8.

Vice President Sara Duterte gets her lowest satisfaction rating ever in a public opinion survey – the first since she resigned as education secretary.

The alleged accomplice of the convicted killer of broadcaster Percy Lapid dies as police tried to arrest him on Sunday, August 11.

K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN will be missing two members when they kick off their next world tour and launch their new mini album later this year.

The Philippines marks 100 years of participation in the Summer Olympics with an all-time best campaign. – Rappler.com