Alice Guo dismissed, disqualified from public office | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Controversial Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is dismissed and banned from public office. The Office of the Ombudsman gave the order on Tuesday, August 13, after it found Guo guilty of grave misconduct.

The Philippines officially protests China’s jets firing flares near a Philippine plane over Scarborough Shoal.

Senator Bato dela Rosa says he finds it ‘quite alarming’ that certain administration officials hinted at openness to the ICC’s probe into the war on drugs.

Britain’s five-time Olympic diving medalist Tom Daley says he’s retiring. The 30-year-old tells British Vogue, he feels ‘it’s the right time to call it a day.’

GMA Network independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz deny sexual abuse allegations made against them by 23-year-old GMA actor Sandro Muhlach. — Rappler.com