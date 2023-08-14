Body cam turned off during Jemboy Baltazar killing | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Navotas police chief says the body camera worn by policemen during the killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar was turned off eliminating another potential source of evidence in identifying those who fired the shots.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada refutes claims his father, former president Joseph Estrada promised China his administration would remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

A study finds a majority of Filipinos believe President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should prioritize handling issues at the West Philippine Sea through diplomacy.

The town government of Malay in Aklan province calls on the environment department to allow an increased number of visitors to its shores in a push to revive tourism in Boracay Island.

Filipino concertgoers call for laws against scalping saying they are unable to get their desired seats due to scalpers, who later sell the tickets at higher prices.

Actor John Lloyd Cruz bags the prestigious Boccalino d’Oro prize or Golden Jug Award for Best Actor at the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Filipina-Australian singer Ylona Garcia leads the singing of the Philippine National Anthem in front of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics crowd on Wednesday, August 2.

Alex Eala captures her second professional singles title of the year as she beats all the top three seeds in the W25 Roehampton in Great Britain. — Rappler.com